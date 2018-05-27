MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have arrested the wife of the leader of Jalisco New Generation, one of the country’s fiercest drug cartels.
Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete said at a Sunday press conference that marines arrested Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia the night before in the western city of Zapopan.
She’s the wife of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho.”
Gonzalez is accused of managing the cartel’s finances, a role previously held by her brother Abigael, who was arrested by Mexican authorities in 2015.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop