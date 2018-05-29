WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is set to stop cash payments on a route, as part of a pilot program meant to speed up bus trips.
WTOP-FM reports Metro is set to ban the payments on the 79 limited-stop route along Georgia Avenue, between the Silver Spring Transit Center and Archives-Navy Memorial, starting June 24.
Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld believes cash-free and similar improvements could be important as Metro finalizes a broader bus system overhaul.
But Metro Accessibility Advisory Committee Chair Phil Posner says cash-free buses is something they have worried about for the disabled community and underserved community.
The ban would become permanent in December after a public hearing this year and could also expand to other routes.