WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is set to stop cash payments on a route, as part of a pilot program meant to speed up bus trips.

WTOP-FM reports Metro is set to ban the payments on the 79 limited-stop route along Georgia Avenue, between the Silver Spring Transit Center and Archives-Navy Memorial, starting June 24.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld believes cash-free and similar improvements could be important as Metro finalizes a broader bus system overhaul.

But Metro Accessibility Advisory Committee Chair Phil Posner says cash-free buses is something they have worried about for the disabled community and underserved community.

The ban would become permanent in December after a public hearing this year and could also expand to other routes.