BALTIMORE (AP) — Transit authorities say a man who jumped onto the tracks in front of a moving metro train in Baltimore was killed.
Maryland Transit Administration spokesman Paul Shepard told The Baltimore Sun that the man was struck at the Mondawmin station at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. He said the incident may have been a suicide. MTA police are investigating.
The man was not identified. No further details were released.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com