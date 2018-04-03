CHICAGO (AP) — Metra will stop selling tickets on its website in a cost-cutting measure officials say will save the company hundreds of thousands.

Metra officials said Monday that website ticket sales have been declining since the introduction of the Ventra App in 2015. The move is expected to save Metra nearly $145,000 in annual costs. It will also allow the company to avoid over $300,000 in security and maintenance upgrades.

The last day to purchase a monthly pass on the website will be June 20. The site will also stop selling 10-ride tickets after June 30.

Customers are encouraged to buy passes or individual tickets on their smartphone through the Ventra App. They can also still purchase tickets from a ticket agent or from ticket vending machines at Metra stations.