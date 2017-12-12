CHICAGO (AP) — Metra says kids will be able to ride for free during the last two weeks of December.

Suburban Chicago’s commuter rail service announced Monday that up to three children age 11 and under may ride for free with each paying adult. The promotion runs from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1.

Metra also is offering its $8 unlimited ride weekend pass during the three-day Christmas and New Year’s weekends.

The agency says the promotions should make it easier for families to enjoy the holidays without the hassle of driving. They recommend families buy tickets in advance and travel at off-peak times, avoiding busy rush hour trains to make it easier to find multiple seats together.

Metra also says families traveling during rush hour should avoid designated quiet cars.