CHICAGO (AP) — As many Chicagoans know, spring may mean warm weather, but it also means the start of construction season.

Metra this week released its list of construction projects planned for 2018.

The railroad is using its $84.8 million budget to improve signal and communication systems as part of new federal guidelines. Other projects include replacing aging bridges and road crossings, as well as constructing new track segments.

Metra officials say they plan improvements at 30 stations. Most construction work will occur during off-peak hours and on weekends. Some projects will increase commute times as much as 10 to 15 minutes.

Riders can visit the Metra website to see any modified schedules. Construction will start in April and continue into the fall.