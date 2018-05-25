FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado State University professor who filed a sexual harassment suit against the school is getting support from an organization inspired by the #MeToo movement.
KMGH-TV in Denver reported Friday the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund could contribute up to $100,000 toward the costs of the suit filed by Christina Boucher.
Boucher, a computer science professor, sued Colorado State in 2017.
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the lawsuit alleges the university retaliated against her after she reported a co-worker sexually harassed her.
The suit says Boucher was denied tenure and was forced to resign. She now teaches at the University of Florida.
University spokesman Mike Hooker said the school disputes Boucher’s claims. The university Office of Equal Opportunity concluded her sexual harassment claim had no merit.