Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County is joining only a handful of jails around the country that allow inmates with opioid addictions to start a methadone program while behind bars.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Recovery Services of New Mexico has been providing medication-assisted treatment with methadone since 2005 for inmates who are already enrolled in a program when they enter the Metropolitan Detention Center.

According to the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance, fewer than 30 of the nation’s 5,100 jails and prisons offer opioid users medication-assisted treatment.

Supporters of the program hope it will address a multitude of issues including recidivism, crime rates and community wellness.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

The program begins Wednesday, exactly 12 years to the day after the first dose of methadone was given to an inmate at the jail.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com

The Associated Press