KESHENA, Wis. (AP) — Menominee Tribal Police say a parent on the reservation found a packet of methamphetamine among her child’s trick-or-treat Halloween candy.
The parent turned the small packet of crystal powder over to police early Monday and officers say it tested positive for meth. The child did not ingest the powder.
WLUK-TV says police are urging parents to check their children’s candy if they have been trick or treating in the Keshena area on the Menominee reservation.
___
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Seahawks deny report that team could be dangling tight end Jimmy Graham for a left tackle
Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com