WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of a mixture of blizzards and strong thunderstorms in what promises to be a wild Friday the 13th in Kansas.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for more than a dozen counties in northwest Kansas from early Friday through Saturday night. The Wichita Eagle reports that widespread snow totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected with isolated pockets of higher amounts possible. The Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 80 mph are expected during the blizzard, making travel dangerous to impossible.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms are predicted in the eastern half of the state. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says very large hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com