CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A meteorologist at a West Virginia TV station is accused of shoving a news anchor and fracturing her skull.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports 26-year-old Chelsea Ambriz is charged with misdemeanor battery. A criminal complaint says Ambriz, who works as an on-air forecaster for WSAZ-TV, shoved station anchor Erica Bivens on Sunday.
The complaint says Bivens suffered a ruptured ear drum and skull fracture in the fight. It doesn’t say what caused the dispute or where it happened.
Ambriz is set to appear in court Sept. 21. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer that can be contacted for comment.
The newspaper says a WSAZ station manager wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.