DETROIT (AP) — The National Weather Service says the bright light and what sounded like thunder in the sky across the Detroit metropolitan area may have been a meteor.
Meteorologist Jordan Dale says the weather service hasn’t been able to confirm that it was a meteor despite reports and videos received by the agency late Tuesday. But he says “it was not thunder or lightning or weather-related.”
Some residents reported their homes shaking.
The weather service says by about 9 p.m. it had received dozens of reports.
Dale says the weather service is trying to determine what caused the light and noise, calling it “a rare occurrence.”