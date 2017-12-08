CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A pair of Peregrine falcons has moved into the east side of the Nevada Capitol building causing headaches for staff.
The Nevada Appeal reported Wednesday that while the falcons have scared off problematic pigeons in the month that they arrived, their messy eating has created a new problem.
According to staff, the falcons have littered the grounds with body parts and feathers of their prey.
The falcons’ droppings have left behind stains
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Rick Combs says he and the staff are aware that Peregrine falcons are protected by federal law and cannot be harmed.
Combs and staff are hoping the falcons will move out on their own once they’ve culled their food source.
___
Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com