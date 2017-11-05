CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman says her message in a bottle has been found four years after she sent it to sea.

Athina McAleer, of Charlestown, tells WJAR-TV she put her mother’s ashes in a bottle along with a story about the woman after she died of cancer. McAleer says her fiance released the bottle in Georges Bank in 2013.

The bottle wound up in Palm Coast, Florida where Stephanie Winnek says she found it on the beach Friday.

Winnek says she and her husband spread some of the ashes around their palm tree, and then put the rest in a new bottle along with McAleer’s note.

McAleer says the bottle is her way of helping her mother see the world, something she never was able to do.

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com