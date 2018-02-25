MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Mesa City Council is poised to consider approving a resolution authorizing the city manager to sign an intergovernmental agreement aimed at having Arizona State University put new higher-education facilities in the suburban city’s downtown.

The Arizona Republic reports the proposal would put hundreds of students and dozens of staff members in a new building — a much smaller project than one rejected by Mesa voters in 2016.

The proposal shows the first phase of the project could include a five-story building on city-owned land that is currently a parking lot next door to Mesa’s City Council chambers.

City documents say Mesa City Council will consider entering into the agreement with the Arizona Board of Regents on Monday.

___

