MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Mesa City Council is poised to consider approving a resolution authorizing the city manager to sign an intergovernmental agreement aimed at having Arizona State University put new higher-education facilities in the suburban city’s downtown.
The Arizona Republic reports the proposal would put hundreds of students and dozens of staff members in a new building — a much smaller project than one rejected by Mesa voters in 2016.
The proposal shows the first phase of the project could include a five-story building on city-owned land that is currently a parking lot next door to Mesa’s City Council chambers.
City documents say Mesa City Council will consider entering into the agreement with the Arizona Board of Regents on Monday.
___
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com