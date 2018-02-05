MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say they’re investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide at an apartment complex.
They say officers were called to the El Rancho del Arte Apartments about 1 a.m. Monday after getting reports of gunshots.
Police say a man and woman dead at the scene and another woman was found with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police didn’t immediately release the names of the dead and wounded.
They say investigators haven’t determined yet who fired the shots.