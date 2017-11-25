MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Private businesses will be allowed to sponsor health and safety messages on fire trucks in Arizona’s third most populous city.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department says sponsors will be allowed to place decals on fire trucks and receive trading cards with images of the vehicles and the sponsor’s business logo.

Deputy Chief Forrest Smith tells ABC15 (KNXV-TV) that the department will “very particular” in accepting particular sponsors but that the department hopes the program will generate about $250,000 to help reduce budget cuts.

One Mesa fire engine already features a Mesa Chamber of Commerce decal with a health message about the flu, and chamber President and CEO Sally Harrison says several chamber members are interested in sponsorships.