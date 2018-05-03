PHOENIX (AP) — A Mesa man has been arrested for allegedly abusing and neglecting two of his children for the past three years.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s detectives say 37-year-old Giammoda Lewis Miller is jailed on suspicion of 24 felony charges including aggravated assault and child abuse.

They say Miller’s wife is facing similar charges for her part in the abuse of her two stepchildren.

Investigators from the Arizona Department of Child Safety were alerted by staff at one of the victim’s schools about the potential abuse.

The children told authorities they were beaten with belts and a wooden paddle, burned with lighters and incense and threatened with a butcher knife and a stun gun.

Miller and his wife have four other children together. DCS officials have removed all six from the family home.