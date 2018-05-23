MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A Mesa couple accused of helping their daughter hide her baby in a custodial interference case have pleaded guilty in the case.
Maricopa County prosecutors say Roland Jones, his wife Cassandra Yusko-Jones and their daughter Madeline Jones could each be facing one year of incarceration when they’re sentenced July 13.
Madeline Jones pleaded guilty to custodial interference in May while a judge accepted the plea deals of Jones’ parents Wednesday.
Mesa police say Roland Jones reported last June that his daughter and her then 1-year-old son were missing.
Police believe the parents were aware their daughter’s ex-husband had been granted joint custody of the baby boy and the couple helped their daughter deny him access to the child.
Madeline Jones and the infant were found safe in California in October.