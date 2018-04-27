SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A lawyer indicted for murder in the death last year of a motorcyclist in Scottsdale has been disbarred.
The State Bar of Arizona said Friday that Tracy Morehouse was officially disbarred last week as part of an agreement reached between her and the organization.
The Mesa litigation attorney has also been ordered to pay $1,200 of expenses incurred by the State Bar.
Scottsdale police say Morehouse was driving while intoxicated when she slammed her car into a motorcyclist in August 2017.
Forty-five-year-old Greg Dolphin did not survive.
Police found Morehouse had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the state’s legal limit.
She was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.
A phone number for a public defender listed as Morehouse’s attorney was not immediately available.