BOSTON (AP) — Actresses Meryl Streep and Viola Davis are among several big names who will be speaking at the upcoming Massachusetts Conference for Women.
Ten thousand people are expected to attend Thursday’s conference leadership, networking and professional development at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.
Streep and Davis will be joined as keynote speakers by designer Diane Von Furstenberg. Others who will address attendees include Wharton School Professor Adam Grant, who recently co-wrote a book with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.
An “Opening Night” event on Wednesday evening will feature speeches from writer and activist Gloria Steinem and Skinnygirl Founder Bethenny Frankel.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat