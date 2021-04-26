WASHINGTON – Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday that the Justice Department will open a civil investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department, 13 months after the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose killing was among the flash points that sparked mass social justice protests across the nation last summer.

Garland said the federal “pattern or practice” probe will seek to determine whether the Louisville police have engaged in a history of abusive and unlawful tactics with little accountability – marking the second time in five days he has sought to use federal power to examine a local law enforcement agency’s use of deadly force. Last week, he said the federal agency will investigate the Minneapolis Police Department, whose former officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty in the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, last May.

Justice Department officials said the Louisville investigation will be conducted separately from an ongoing criminal civil rights probe into Taylor’s death. The broader civil investigation, Garland said, will seek to determine whether the department engages in unreasonable force, unconstitutional searches and seizures and unlawful executions of search warrants on private homes. It also will examine how the Louisville police tactics impact racial groups, he said.

The goal, Garland said, is to “ensure the policing policies and practices are constitutional and lawful.”

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed in Louisville in March 2020 after three plainclothes white officers forced entry to her apartment during an apparent investigation into drug dealing. Taylor’s boyfriend fired a warning shot, prompting the officers to respond with 32 shots, including six that struck Taylor.

The Louisville Police Department fired one officer – who is facing charges of three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for firing bullets that penetrated an adjacent apartment – and the city agreed to pay Taylor’s family $12 million. None of the officers has been charged in Taylor’s death.

A senior Justice Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, said the investigation was not prompted solely by Taylor’s killing, but other information that has surfaced publicly about how the Louisville Metro Police Department operates.

In cases where the Justice Department does find a pattern or practice of violating constitutional rights, cities often will negotiate how to remedy the problems, either agreeing to self-corrective steps or the appointment of an outside monitor.

Civil rights advocates, who during the mass protests that erupted after Floyd’s death demanded accountability for Taylor and other Black people killed by police, applauded Garland’s announcement.

“The relationship between law enforcement and our community has been deeply fractured and shattered by the lack of trust and the little-to-no accountability enforced when police commit a crime,” NAACP National President Derrick Johnson said in a statement after Garland’s announcement. “For far too long, killings at the hands of police have only led to one hashtag after another. But true justice comes with accountability and action.”

Garland’s twin announcements over the past five days reflected the urgency with which the Biden administration is aiming to address abusive policing. The Trump administration sought to end such investigations – which had been used with increasing frequency in the final years of President Barack Obama’s tenure – but Garland moved quickly to restore Justice Department’s ability to wield broad federal powers aimed at forcing policing reforms.

But such cases often take months to complete, experts said, and broad reforms can be slow to take hold even if department pursues a court-approved negotiated settlement, known as a consent decree, with a local law enforcement agency. Vanita Gupta, who helped oversee several Justice Department investigations into police agencies during the Obama administration, joined Garland’s leadership team last week as associate attorney general, the No. 3-ranking position.

Garland, Gupta and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco met last Friday with a small group representing law enforcement officials to discuss a number of issues, including the Justice Department’s use of federal investigations and consent decree settlements.

Police agencies have expressed concerns that local departments enter into agreements overseen by monitors whose tenures are not clearly defined and often stretch on indefinitely, years after the agreements are negotiated. In a memo this month, Garland said Gupta would oversee a review of the use of monitors.

“It’s not the investigation; it’s the process – the role of the monitor – which we have been complaining about for years,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum.

“The message I got from that meeting was, ‘Look, we want to engage with you guys – not simply investigate,” Wexler said. “The perception is that the DOJ is here to investigate, but we understand the need to meet with you, the need to engage with you. It was a very positive meeting.”

The Washington Post’s Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.

