JERUSALEM (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by telephone days after saying she would push him to return to negotiations with Israel.
Neither leader indicated Tuesday that they discussed a renewal of peace talks, but both voiced support for a two-state solution to the conflict.
Last week, Merkel said after joint governmental meetings in Israel that she would tell Abbas to return to the negotiating table.
Abbas has rejected the Trump administration’s still unannounced Mideast peace plan, saying the U.S. is not an honest broker. He has cited the administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and its decision to cut aid to the Palestinians.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Alaska GOP to weigh potential action against Murkowski
- Major climate report describes a strong risk of crisis as early as 2040
- Donald Trump's decade-long buying spree defied norms and tapped an unusual source
- Former first daughter Barbara Bush gets married
- Hillary and Bill Clinton to go on tour this year
American-mediated peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians last broke down in 2014.