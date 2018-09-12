BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel is suggesting Germany must be prepared to respond if chemical weapons are used in war zones, remarks that come amid a debate over possible involvement in the Syrian conflict.

Merkel told parliament Wednesday, “to simply say we can look away if somewhere chemical weapons are being used and international conventions are not kept, that can’t be the answer.”

Germans are widely against the country participating in combat missions and Merkel did not elaborate. Her junior coalition partner Social Democrats have categorically rejected any involvement in the war in Syria.

In a report based on anonymous sources Monday, Bild newspaper reported the Defense Ministry is examining the possibility of some kind of involvement in future military action if Syria’s government carries out a further chemical attack, following a U.S. request.