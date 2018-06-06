BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel will face questions in parliament from lawmakers on Wednesday, the first outing for a new format agreed by the governing coalition that took office in March.
Merkel is expected to address the Group of 7 Western powers’ summit in Quebec later this week and then face questions.
German chancellors haven’t previously interacted directly with lawmakers in the same way British prime ministers do at their weekly question time.
Merkel will now face questions three times a year, though some opposition lawmakers complain that the format is too inflexible and the event appears highly unlikely to emulate the bear-pit atmosphere of question time in London.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- Moment of truth: What to watch in today's primary elections in 8 states
- Oregon man broke woman's arm, knocked out her fiancee in road rage attack, police say
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won't judge on looks