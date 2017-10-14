BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union can move forward on contentious issues even if some member states opt out.

In a weekly podcast released Saturday, Merkel cited defense cooperation and the recent creation of a European Public Prosecutors Office as examples where some EU members are pressing ahead. Merkel say “if there are important topics, then they should always be open to everyone” but added that “not everyone has to join in.”

Merkel and fellow EU leaders will discuss issues ranging from digital policy to migration and Britain’s exit from the bloc at a two-day meeting in Brussels starting Thursday.