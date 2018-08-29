DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Senegal on a three-nation West African visit focusing on economic development and migration.
Merkel is meeting with the presidents of Senegal, Ghana and then Nigeria as she presses for further investment in a region that is a source of many of the migrants who make their perilous way toward Europe.
Migrant arrivals in Europe across the Mediterranean from Africa and Turkey are at their lowest level in five years, but the issue remains a sensitive one. Merkel, who refused to close Germany’s borders at the height of the migrant crisis in 2015, has toughened her stance recently to salvage her government from a rift over the issue.
Some in Europe hope that investing more in West Africa will help keep people from leaving.
