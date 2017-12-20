BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Meridian man caught a fish at a western Idaho lake that broke the state’s weight record.

KBOI-TV reports Dave Gassel recently pulled from Lake Cascade a largescale sucker weighing 9.04 pounds (4.1 kilograms).

The previous record was 8.42 pounds (3.8 kilograms), and the heavyweight also was caught at Lake Cascade.

Idaho Fish and Game officials say largescale suckers typically stay in the deeper areas of the water.

Suckers can be found in most rivers and lakes in Idaho that are connected to the Snake River. The U.S. and Canada are home to 60 species of suckers.

Information from: KBOI-TV, http://www.kboi2.com