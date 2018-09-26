BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The southwestern Idaho city of Meridian has become the latest municipality in the state to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Idaho’s legislature has so far refused to pass a bill that would add such protections to Idaho’s human rights act. But since 2011, 14 cities have taken action on their own.

Sandpoint was the first Idaho city to add protections from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to the city rulebook, and the state capitol of Boise passed a similar ordinance in 2012.

After four hours of sometimes tearful testimony from advocates and opponents on Tuesday evening, the Meridian city council voted 4-2 to add the protections.