COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Two organizations with plans to merge intend to buy a former church building in Council Bluffs.
The Daily Nonpareil reports that the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County and Preserve Council Bluffs are negotiating to buy the former St. Patrick’s Catholic Church building. The organizations plan to use the 93-year-old facility as a community center that could be rented for events.
Historical society president Mariel Wagner called St. Patrick’s “a genuinely splendid historical landmark in Council Bluffs.”
The two groups are set to vote on the merger this month. The new organization will have to raise at least $300,000 toward the building purchase and the demolition of an unoccupied house on the property.
St. Patrick’s congregation is scheduled to move into a new facility in spring.
Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com