HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii will continue to have two air ambulance providers under a settlement approved by the Federal Trade Commission.

The commission says it will allow Hawaii’s two air ambulance providers to merge, so long as one of the companies sells its Hawaii air ambulance business to a third company.

The deal approved Thursday allows Air Medical Group Holdings to buy AMR Holdco. AMR Holdco will sell its Hawaii air ambulance service to AIRMD, which does business as LifeTeam.

The commission had filed a complaint challenging the merger, saying it would lessen competition and create a monopoly in Hawaii air ambulance services.

The air ambulances transfer patients between hospitals and other medical facilities in the Hawaiian Islands. Patients rely on the service to receive medical care not available in their communities.