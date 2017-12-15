OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A homeless man who told police he dismembered his wife in a Missouri hotel room then slept in a Kansas storage unit with her remains and their two children is headed to a mental hospital for treatment.
A Kansas judge on Thursday found Justin Rey not competent to stand trial and ordered the treatment.
Rey is charged in Kansas and Missouri with child endangerment. He’s also charged with abandonment of corpse in Missouri. He isn’t charged in his wife’s killing.
Investigators say Rey took photographs of himself with his wife’s body before dismembering her and taking her remains to the storage unit in Lenexa, Kansas. Rey said she died during childbirth and that she killed herself.
He’s also charged in the death of a California man whose body hasn’t been found.