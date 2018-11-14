PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A driver charged with intentionally ramming his SUV into three women at Portland State University in May has been ordered to get a mental health evaluation.

Multnomah County Circuit Judge Nan Waller on Tuesday agreed with a prosecutor’s request to have 61-year-old Greg Porter evaluated at Oregon State Hospital.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Porter’s defense lawyer maintains that he is mentally unfit to be criminally prosecuted based on an expert hired by the defense.

Porter has been charged with attempted aggravated murder and hit-and-run driving, among other charges.

Three women were seriously hurt when authorities say a blue Mazda Tribute drove onto a sidewalk on the campus in downtown Portland.

Investigators arrested Porter hours later after finding him behind the wheel of a damaged SUV.

___

