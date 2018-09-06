PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The president of a troubled Portland mental health hospital where two patients have died says he expects it will remain open and address serious safety problems this month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Unity Center for Behavioral Health has been under investigation by state and federal authorities since March.

Inspectors have determined that medical neglect led to at least one death.

According to documents obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive, a second patient killed herself.

Records show that investigators also found a history of patients assaulting other patients, patients assaulting staff, unsafe building conditions, lack of staff training among other problems.

Unity’s President Trent Green said in a Wednesday interview that many improvements are done or underway. Unity staff have moved cameras so all areas of all rooms can be seen on monitors at nurse stations.

