ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Advocates for New Yorkers with mental illness have delivered nearly 25,000 letters to state leaders urging them to find more funding for community housing for those with significant mental health challenges.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed an additional $10 million to expand community housing programs for the mentally ill but advocates say much more money is needed.

Community housing programs often link up residents with workforce training, medical care, therapy and other resources that advocates say reduces other costs related to homelessness, incarceration and emergency room visits.

Antonia Lasicki, director of the state Association For Community Living, says housing programs face a financial breaking point after decades of underfunding.

The letters were delivered on Wednesday. Lawmakers hope to approve a new state budget by April 1.