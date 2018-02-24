PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A judge has ordered mental evaluations and electronic monitoring for two teens accused of making threats against Plattsmouth High School.

Omaha television station WOWT reports that the 14- and 15-year-old boys appeared in court Friday, when a judge ordered the evaluations. Both teens have been charged with making terroristic threats.

At the hearing, prosecutors said the threats stemmed from a break-up by one of the boys with his girlfriend. Prosecutors say the boys discussed plans at a party to “shoot up the school,” as well as pull off the braces of the ex-girlfriend with pliers before shooting her, too.

The teens remain in the custody of their parents and have been banned from school grounds. They are set to be arraigned next month.

___

Information from: WOWT-TV, http://www.wowt.com