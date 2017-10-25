STERLING, Ill. (AP) — The attorney for a northwestern Illinois girl charged with murder in the death of her mother is asking for a psychological assessment of the teenager.

The body of 53-year-old Peggy S. Schroeder was found in a burning home July 8 in Morrison, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Chicago. Schroeder’s daughter was charged as a juvenile with two counts of first-degree murder, concealing a homicide and arson.

The teen allegedly shot her mother in the head and attempted to conceal the body by setting the house on fire.

Sauk Valley Media reports a hearing on the motion for a psychological examination of the 15-year-old is scheduled Nov. 13 in Whiteside County Court.

Whiteside County State’s Attorney Terry Costello is seeking to try her and an accused accomplice as adults.

___

Information from: The Daily Gazette, http://www.saukvalley.com