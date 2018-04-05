SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Menendez brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion nearly three decades ago, have been reunited in a California prison.
Corrections department spokeswoman Terry Thornton says 47-year-old Erik Menendez has moved into the same housing unit as his 50-year-old brother Lyle Menendez.
The brothers are serving life sentences for fatally shooting their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.
Lyle Menendez was moved in February from Mule Creek State Prison in Northern California to San Diego’s R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where his brother was being held in a separate housing unit.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
Thornton says Eric moved Wednesday into the same facility, where inmates regularly interact in rehabilitation programs.
The brothers say the murders followed sexual abuse by their father. Prosecutors said during the high-profile trial that the sons wanted their parents’ multimillion-dollar estate.