BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two men were sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a Garden City man last year.

KTVB-TV reports that Paul Russell Jr. was shot and killed Oct. 20, 2016 after he drove to an intersection to pick up a friend who had gotten into a quarrel.

He had just arrived when Mykle Blumenshine and Lyle Croson opened fire.

Defense attorneys say neither of the men was aiming for Russell. It didn’t matter.

A bullet struck Russell in the head, and he dropped to the pavement, not breathing.

On Friday, Blumenshine and Croson were sentenced to life in prison.

Blumenshine will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years; Croson after 15 years.

