RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two suspected MS-13 gang members wanted for murder in Virginia have been arrested in North Carolina.
News outlets report that police in Prince William County, Virginia accuse 19-year-old Denis Ludwin Espinal-Alvares and 23-year-old Erick Alexander Contreras-Gonzalez in the March 13 shooting death of an unknown male.
Investigators say they abducted him from his Woodbridge-area home, shot him several times and placed his body in his car’s trunk before setting it on fire.
Espinal-Alvares and Contreras-Gonzalez were held Tuesday in Wake County, North Carolina. It is unclear if they have lawyers.
The News & Observer cites warrants and records as saying they were arrested in Wilson and charged with being fugitives.
The National Crime Information Center described them as members of the violent street gang that originated in El Salvador.