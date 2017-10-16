HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama are looking for two men who they say exposed themselves to women in two separate incidents at a parking garage.

Huntsville police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Ware told news outlets that police have received two reports of exposure over the past six weeks, and believe there may be more victims.

Police released a picture of one man at the Clinton Avenue parking garage, with the hope of identifying the suspect. Police believe the incidents involved different men.

Neither woman was physically harmed. Ware says both incidents took place as the women walked to their cars in broad daylight.