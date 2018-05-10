Share story

By
The Associated Press

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two Maine men who previously served prison time for child porn convictions are facing new charges in federal court.

The Bangor Daily News reports 51-year-old Patrick Monahan is charged with attempted distribution of child porn and 46-year-old Kenneth McLay is charged with possession of child porn. They are being held without bail after being arrested in Old Town.

Investigators say Monahan posed as a 16-year-old boy and exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos with a 15-year-old boy. At least one video of the boy was uploaded to a porn-sharing website.

Investigators also say that the men mailed gifts to the boy’s grandmother’s home. They never met him in person.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Both men were sentenced in 2005 for possession of child pornography and are registered sex offenders.

Their attorneys declined to comment.

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com

The Associated Press