BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two Maine men who previously served prison time for child porn convictions are facing new charges in federal court.
The Bangor Daily News reports 51-year-old Patrick Monahan is charged with attempted distribution of child porn and 46-year-old Kenneth McLay is charged with possession of child porn. They are being held without bail after being arrested in Old Town.
Investigators say Monahan posed as a 16-year-old boy and exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos with a 15-year-old boy. At least one video of the boy was uploaded to a porn-sharing website.
Investigators also say that the men mailed gifts to the boy’s grandmother’s home. They never met him in person.
Both men were sentenced in 2005 for possession of child pornography and are registered sex offenders.
Their attorneys declined to comment.
___
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com