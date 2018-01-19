CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Two Dubuque men who robbed a bank in Maquoketa (muh-KOH’-keh-tuh) have been imprisoned.

Court records say 32-year-old Gregory Stapleton was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to 24 years for aiding and abetting the robbery and, in an unrelated case, for selling drugs and for possession of a firearm as a felon. Forty-one-year-old Dante Rhodes was given nine years for the robbery.

The two were ordered to pay more than $7,700 in restitution to Fidelity Bank and Trust.

Court records show that Rhodes entered the bank on March 8 and handed a note to the teller demanding money. After the robbery, he led police on a high speed chase through Dubuque, colliding with multiple vehicles.