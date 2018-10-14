HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say two men have been killed after a rollover accident west of Hobbs.

They say the crash occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday and 29-year-old Andrew Beatty of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and 31-year-old Alan Knight of Rexburg, Idaho, were declared dead at the scene.

State Police say the men were riding in a vehicle on U.S. 62/180 at a high rate of speed before it left the highway and rolled.

They say both Beatty and Knight were ejected from the vehicle.

State Police say alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash, but seatbelts don’t appear to have been properly used.