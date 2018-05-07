NAUVOO, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are charging two north Alabama men with murder, saying they killed a third man and dumped his body off a rural road.

Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood tells WBRC-TV that deputies on Saturday arrested 54-year-old David Earl Davis and 41-year-old Michael Scott Mathews, both of Nauvoo.

They’re charged with killing Tony Wayne Duncan and stealing his truck.

Both men are jailed on $250,000 bail. It’s unclear if either has a lawyer to speak for him.

Duncan was reported missing last week after he didn’t return home for several days. His truck was found burned and family members found Duncan’s body Friday in weeks off a rural road.

Underwood says Duncan knew both of the men accused of killing him.