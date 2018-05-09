NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Two New Bedford men charged in a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in 2015 will be tried for murder together.

The Standard-Times reports that a judge decided on Wednesday to hold a joint trial for 25-year-old Aaron Bookman and 26-year-old Angel Acevedo.

An attorney for Acevedo had asked for separate trials, citing the possibility of prejudice and conflicts.

Both men are charged with murder in the death of Aaron Gant Jr. on Dec. 31, 2015. Gant was shot in the back of the head as he rode in a car in New Bedford.

The trial is scheduled to start Monday.

