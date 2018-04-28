SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three Salt Lake County men have pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing them of attempting to use propane and other means to blow up ATM machines at three Utah credit unions and a bank while trying to get cash from the machines.

An indictment unsealed Thursday charges 32-year-old Brian Winters, 33-year-old Christopher Izatt and 34-year-old Guillermo Cruz with destruction and attempted destruction of property used in interstate commerce by fire or explosive.

The incidents occurred in January at financial institutions in West Jordan, Salt Lake City and Draper.