MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A teenager held in solitary confinement at an adult prison on a murder charge in Tennessee is set to be moved to a juvenile facility.

The Commercial Appeal reports that a Criminal Court judge has signed an order to transfer 16-year-old Teriyona Winton to the Shelby County Detention Center.

Winton is charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Deago Brown when she was 15 in Memphis.

Winton has been held in an adult prison in Henning since April. Before that, she was held in solitary confinement for months at a state prison for adult women in Nashville.

Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a law banning housing juvenile “safekeepers” in adult prisons.

Shelby County sheriff’s office spokesman Earle Farrell has said there is “no safe place to house transferred girls in the Shelby County Jail.”