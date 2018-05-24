MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a grocery store clerk in Tennessee has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager he suspected of stealing a beer.
The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Thursday that Anwar Ghazali is being held on a $1 million bond in the death of 17-year-old Dorian Harris.
Investigators said Harris walked into Ghazali’s store in Memphis on March 29 and left with a beer without paying. Police say Ghazali ran after him with a handgun and fired several shots.
Police said Ghazali returned to the store and told a witness, “I think I shot him.” Ghazali didn’t call police.
Ghazali’s attorney Blake Ballin told The Commercial Appeal that his client’s actions did not warrant the charge and that the act was reckless, not premeditated.
___
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com