Share story

By
The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a grocery store clerk in Tennessee has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager he suspected of stealing a beer.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Thursday that Anwar Ghazali is being held on a $1 million bond in the death of 17-year-old Dorian Harris.

Investigators said Harris walked into Ghazali’s store in Memphis on March 29 and left with a beer without paying. Police say Ghazali ran after him with a handgun and fired several shots.

Police said Ghazali returned to the store and told a witness, “I think I shot him.” Ghazali didn’t call police.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Ghazali’s attorney Blake Ballin told The Commercial Appeal that his client’s actions did not warrant the charge and that the act was reckless, not premeditated.

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

The Associated Press